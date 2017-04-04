The 4 Ways to Discover Your Purpose in Life How absolute confidence comes from knowing what you want in life.

By Patrick Bet-David

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Patrick Bet-David explains the four ways to discover your purpose in life and the three types of people he meets while giving his inspirational speeches. Which way is best suited for you to find your purpose? Which type of person would you be if you attended this speech?

Would you be the confident one, the one who doubts or the one who waits for their purpose?

To learn more, click play.

Watch more YouTube videos from Bet-David on his channel and check out his new book Drop Out And Get Schooled.

Related: 11 Ways to Be More Memorable

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.
Patrick Bet-David

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Patrick Bet-David teaches the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and personal development while inspiring people to break from limiting beliefs or other constraints and achieve their dreams. It has been referred to as “the best channel for entrepreneurs.” Learn more from Patrick's invaluable expertise and check out Patrick's new book Drop Out And Get Schooled: The Case For Thinking Twice About College.

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Related Topics

Inspiration Entrepreneurs Confidence Dreams Video Entrepreneur Network

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

Watch: Elon Musk Danced the Night Away at a Rave In Mexico After Appointing New Twitter CEO

Musk announced this week that former NBCUniversal Executive Linda Yaccarino is replacing him as chief executive.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

4 Ways to Train Employees Effectively

Without the right combination of technology, hands-on attention and follow up you can't be confident what is taught today will be remembered tomorrow.

By Heather R. Huhman

Science & Technology

5 Actionable Strategies to Integrate AI Into Your Business Communications

With its rising popularity in recent months, learn how to take advantage of AI and streamline your business.

By ReadWrite.com

Growing a Business

How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck

The founder and CEO of SERHANT. discusses the power of multimedia and the lost art of talking to strangers.

By Dan Bova

Business Solutions

3 Ways to Determine if Low Code is Right for Your Agency

How can your agency find its way forward with low-code?

By Albert Santalo