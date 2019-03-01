The Results From Our Survey of 10,000 Entrepreneurs Are In. How Do You Measure Up?

Ben Angel and his team created a massive survey of entrepreneurs. Here are the results.

By Ben Angel

We surveyed 10,000 entrepreneurs and what we uncovered was shocking. 46 percent are struggling with low energy, fatigue, depression and biological and psychological challenges.

This is impacting not just their behavior, but their psychological wellbeing, thus leading them to procrastinate, experience brain fog and fatigue. In this video, bestselling author of Unstoppable, Ben Angel breaks down these results and shares what they mean for your ability to succeed in business and in life.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Ben Angel, bestselling author of Unstoppable (Entrepreneur Press® 2018), CLICK, Sleeping Your Way to The Top in Business, and Flee 9-5, is Australia's leading marketing authority. Founder of benangel.co, a site dedicated to providing entrepreneurs advanced online marketing courses and education, Ben provides easy-to-apply and even easier-to-understand strategies for reaching new customers with ease.

