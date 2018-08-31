Get All Access for $5/mo

This Dynamic Duo Is Disrupting the Fashion Industry. Here's a Peek Inside Their Business and Daily Lives. These badass entrepreneurs take you through their not-so-average day, which involves beauty salons, blowouts and cocktail parties.

By Rose Leadem

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Editor's Note: A Day in the Life: Women leaders and entrepreneurs share a behind-the-scenes video diary on what it is like to be in their shoes for a day.

Think your job is great? Imagine starting your day in a beauty salon. At least, that's what some mornings are like for Jihan Thompson and Jennifer Lambert, the co-founders of Swivel, a beauty booking app that helps women with textured hair find talented, vetted hair stylists.

Related: From Planning an Event in Cannes to Delivering Drinks to Glossier, Watch a Day in the Life of the Woman Reinventing Wine

In this Day in the Life video, Thompson and Lambert take us through their not-so-typical day, starting at the hair salon and ending at a cocktail party -- and working all the while. So, how do they mix fun with business? To them, business is fun. After scouting for a new salon location in the morning, the girls are back to business in the office.

Whether meeting with a major beauty brand for an upcoming collaboration, working on their weekly newsletter, reaching out to new clients or planning a salon takeover, it's safe to say they've got a jam-packed day. However, that doesn't mean they don't take time to have some fun. Add in a mid-day celebratory lunch for their two-year anniversary and a cocktail party hosted by a VC fund, and the dynamic duo shows you the importance of work-life balance and recognizing the small wins.

Related: A Sweet Day in the Life of Dylan Lauren, the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar

"It's so easy to let those types of moments pass you by so we always like to take a minute to reflect on everything we've accomplished so far," Thompson explains in the video.

To learn how these badass entrepreneurs manage to have fun and work hard, click play.
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At Age 15, He Used Facebook Marketplace to Start a Side Hustle — Then It Became Something Much Bigger: 'Raised Over $1.6 Million'

Dylan Zajac, now a 21-year-old senior at Babson College, wanted to bridge the digital divide.

By Amanda Breen
Innovation

These Entrepreneurs Created a League That Turns Gamers Into Pro Race Car Drivers: 'We're Giving Drivers a Sustainable Career Path'

Racing Prodigy's innovative E2Real sports league is lowering the high-cost barrier to entry for drivers to take their passion to the track.

By Leo Zevin
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

OpenAI Just Released Its Text-to-Video Generator, Sora. Here's How the New AI Could Impact Small Businesses and Creators.

Sora has a variety of use cases for businesses, from social media campaigns to video creation.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

This Cozy Coffee and Garden Shop Has Become a Staple in Its Community By Following 5 Smart Strategies

Maypop is a combination coffee and garden shop where a blend of community building and customer service creates an unforgettable experience.

By Emily Washcovick
Business News

'Faster, Smarter, and More Relevant': Reddit Tests AI That Combs the Site For You

The AI is like a blend of Google and ChatGPT, tailored specifically for Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu