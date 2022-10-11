Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Vibe N Slurp founder Chef Wayne Carrington on Finding Inspiration and Acting On It

Interview with Vibe N Slurp founder Wayne Carrington about the importance of mentorship, being a constant learner, and creating a strong family business.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Takeaways:

Tangible Mentorship - Chef Wayne Carrington has always been a man of service. His background as a New York Police Officer has provided him a unique perspective that he has taken into his restaurant company's mentorship program, which prepares participants to run an actual restaurant.

Perpetual Learning - Wayne Carrington has found a way to expand on his already expansive knowledge base. Constantly learning and implementing what he can, where he can, has been an integral key to his success.

A Family Affair - The entire Carrington Family, including daughters Mia and Laini, work in tandem to make their restaurants function properly. Chef Wayne understands that he is not in the position he is in now had it not been for his family.

***

The Ramen Girl movie didn't exactly rock the box office back in 2008 when it was released. However, the movie wasn't a total bust.

Police Officer turned Chef Wayne Carrington credits the movie as the inspiration for him getting into the ramen restaurant business that resulted in his ingenious Roc n Ramen concept.

"I got into ramen back in 2014, all based off of a movie." Chef Wayne Carrington says on the Restaurant Influencers podcast hosted by Shawn P. Walchef of CaliBBQ Media.

Wayne Carrington acted immediately, asking his daughter to find the family a ramen restaurant to go to eat. "I had never been," he says.

The family trekked to a local New York spot in the rain. The place had a line literally out the door and down the block. After 4 hours standing in the rain with umbrellas purchased from a street vendor, the Carrington family finally got into the restaurant to taste the popular ramen.

Wayne Carrington's instant attachment to the business of ramen proved to be more than just a dream. It was life-changing.

"I can honestly say it changed my life," the restaurateur declared. "I went ahead and befriended a couple of ramen shop owners in hopes that they would teach me how to do this. Well, unfortunately, that never happened. So I took it upon myself to learn how to make profit."

That pursuit of passion and pure gumption mixed with a tenacity nurtured from years on the New York Police force was the perfect elixir. Wayne Carrington was able to turn a random idea inspired from an obscure movie into Roc-n-Ramen in just a year. It also allowed him to tap into the knowledge and wisdom of hospitality giant Danny Meyer, who became a mentor.

The Carrington family, all of which work within the business, branched out to open a new franchise space with the 2021 launch of Vibe N Slurp, an innovative fusion concept that blends the classic Japanese ramen with Caribbean flavors.

With a new concept spin-off, Bunz-n-Dumpz, on the horizon, Chef Wayne Carrington fully understands the importance of growth by creating new hospitality leaders. His mentorship program takes in disgruntled restaurant employees and allows them an opportunity to learn the business from the ground up. Ultimately, ending with the tools to run one of his shops.

Ingenuity and innovation are the necessary additions to inspiration to create something special. It is a bonus to be able to take this journey with your family, and that is exactly what Chef Wayne Carrington has done.

As he explains, "I didn't do it by myself. Okay? I can't give credit to Chef Wayne. I have to give credit to my wife and to my daughters for being there."

***

