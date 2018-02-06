Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield breaks down the importance of taking action. You might roll your eyes at the idea, but too many entrepreneurs think their great ideas or natural intelligence will make them successful. Too often, these people see others succeed off similar ideas, and the difference is that one person was willing to take action and one wasn't.

Canfield explains how taking action isn't just important to find success -- it's an important part of the learning process, which will help make sure your next endeavor is a success, too.

