What the Chief Talent Officer of General Motors Learned From Jack Ma and Crazy Horse Michael Arena, Chief Talent Officer at General Motors, shares his thoughts on how to maximize any company's social capital.

By David Meltzer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Michael Arena, Chief Talent Officer at General Motors and author of Adaptive Space: How GM and Other Companies are Positively Disrupting Themselves and Transforming Into Agile Organizations, sits down with David Meltzer to discuss how to drive efficiency in large and small businesses by building bridges between team members.

The pair converse about the role of collective belief in a workplace, the necessity of challenging the status quo, and how to make social arrangements in an organization, so that team members energize each other. Michael also talks about the lessons he's learned about social capital from leaders such as Jack Ma and Crazy Horse.

Related: How Mentoring Others Can Teach You Important Lessons About Life and Business
David Meltzer

Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Speaker, Author and Business Coach

David Meltzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and host of Entrepreneur's podcast, “The Playbook”, is a Top 100 Business Coach, global public speaker and three-time international best-selling author who has been honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year”.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

How to Become a College Planning Consultant

If you can tell a Harvard student from a UC Berkeley student and know all there is to know about college, it's time to throw your mortarboard into the entrepreneurial arena by becoming a college planning consultant.

By
Personal Finance

The Stock Market Imploded, But This OpenAI Tool Sees It as Opportunity

Lean on AI smarts to help guide your decisions.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

If You're Not Using Chatbots, You're Letting Customers Down. Here's Why.

Discover how chatbots can broaden your company's reach and increase efficiency in customer service.

By Summit Ghimire
Business Solutions

Why Many Business Owners are Finally Moving on From Microsoft 365

One alternative gives you the same apps for life.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

'Instant Success': Her Beach-Inspired Side Hustle Did Over $100,000 in Sales in Month 1 — Now It's Surpassed $2 Million

Kelly Bozigian, 32, and her husband Colt have built a lucrative online business.

By Amanda Breen