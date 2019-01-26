Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Michael Arena, Chief Talent Officer at General Motors and author of Adaptive Space: How GM and Other Companies are Positively Disrupting Themselves and Transforming Into Agile Organizations, sits down with David Meltzer to discuss how to drive efficiency in large and small businesses by building bridges between team members.

The pair converse about the role of collective belief in a workplace, the necessity of challenging the status quo, and how to make social arrangements in an organization, so that team members energize each other. Michael also talks about the lessons he's learned about social capital from leaders such as Jack Ma and Crazy Horse.

