3 Essentials for Making a Big Splash at Your New Job

No first impression is more important than the one you make on the people you will work with.

It's a brand new year, we have a brand new #POTUS, and I'm just starting a new role at our agency. There are a lot of us getting into new jobs right now!

As I look forward to new responsibilities I recall some sound advice I've gotten through the years whenever I've started something new. I'd like to pass it along, for those of you going through it now too.

Write a 100-day plan.

There's nothing better than a plan of action to keep you on track as new duties, pressures and requirements are getting thrown at you left and right. Thirty days before you start your new gig, start to map out what you want to get done once you get started. Those early days can quickly become a blur, so if you aren't organized and focused on what needs to get accomplished, then the first few months are bound to go by inefficiently. If you've already started your new job and don't have a 100-day plan prepared, not to worry. Get cracking on it today…the truth is that you're probably more knowledgeable now anyway and can write it up fast. Get going!

Get to know the new folks.

A new job often means a new team and new players in the mix. Make sure you make the rounds, introducing yourself and setting up those first critical meetings. If you strike first, you'll leave a lasting first impression that you care about those around you.

Don't just reserve your newfound friendliness for those first in line on your team; say hello to everyone around you. You never know when those folks will be helpful to you as well. These early days are the best ways to spend time building relationships, before the real demands of the job kick in and you're left with no disposable time to spare. Reach out!

Get an early win under your belt.

Strive to build some confidence in your early days, not just for yourself but for those who will soon come to rely on you. There's nothing like a small success right out of the gate to send the signal that you can get stuff done, and that you're a keeper. It'll erase any doubt anyone might have in your abilities, and probably even more importantly it'll give you the boost you need to start tackling the bigger issues down the line. Grab it!

At the end of each new day, spend a few minutes recounting what you got done. Think through who you've met, what you've learned, and what you've checked off your growing list of deliverables. Make sure you're tracking against your 100-day plan, starting to get to know your team's strengths and weaknesses, and working toward mastering your new role. Tracking your progress is the best way to put you in line for great success once the job isn't so new anymore.

I'm barely into my 100-day plan, but I'm looking forward to the new challenges.

Good luck!