3 Ways to Overhaul Your Email Habits (60-Second Video)

Feel like you're drowning in a flood of email? Here's how to cut down on email stress and increase productivity.

learn more about Hayden Field

By Hayden Field

  • Stop checking your email in realtime. Commit to opening your inbox no more than three times a day: at the beginning, middle and end. You'll need to turn off badge icons and notifications on your phone to make this work.
  • Set inbox filters. Most large email clients allow you to sort your email however you want by setting inbox rules for which types of messages -- or which senders -- go into each section. For example, you can create an "Urgent" folder for messages from your business partner, investors and large clients.
  • Try to eliminate all unnecessary back-and-forth on email. Before you respond to a message, ask yourself what you can do to create the least amount of future emails on the chain. That might mean picking up the phone and calling someone to schedule a meeting or taking unnecessary recipients off the thread.

For more tips, check out Entrepreneur's article on email habits.

Hayden Field

Entrepreneur Staff

Associate Editor

Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

Related Topics

Productivity Productivity Tools Time Management Email Efficiency Entrepreneurs Organization Time Management Tips Video 3 Things To Know

