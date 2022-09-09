4 Easy Ways to Make More Money By Training Your Brain

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can you train your brain to make more money?

Mental rehearsal is a powerful psychological technique that's used by athletes, billionaires, and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

Imagine you have a goal to make $1 million. Rehearsing each step in advance will allow you to prepare for any stressors that could impede your journey. By creating simulations in your mind — the race you want to win, the business you want to build, or the money you want to make — you have more power to achieve your goals.

In this video, I break down the science of mental rehearsal and the four steps you need to train your brain to make more money.

