60 Second Business Tips: Three Ways to Boost Your Productivity

Does it ever seem like there aren't enough hours in the day to get your work done? If so, business development consultant and Entrepreneur magazine writer Terry Rice has three ways for you to be more productive and impactful with your time.

For your most critical task, try to do them first thing in the morning. Next, take a break. You might be tempted to keep hustling hard, but studies have shown that taking regular breaks helps boost your concentration and your mood. Work for 50 minutes, then take a 10- minute break. Repeat that process three times, and you'll be amazed at how much you've accomplished. The last tactic is to say no more often. This involves meetings, projects, virtual coffees — anything that takes you away from your most critical tasks.

So how are you gonna get more out of your day to get started? Pick one that you'll try out this week.

