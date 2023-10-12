A Cashmere Shawl Is Just $17.97 for a Limited Time Don't miss this Lavisha Cashmere Shawl on sale through October 15.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Are you taking some much-needed time off over the holidays? According to Travel and Leisure, 47 percent of consumers will go on a trip over this busy travel season. And since this time of year is so hectic, you might want to start your gift shopping early.

One of the ideal gifts marked down for this sales event is this Lavisha Cashmere Shawl. A luxurious and versatile gift for many people on your list, this shawl may look super expensive, but it's currently on sale for $17.97 (reg. $50), no coupon code required. But act fast, as this deal only runs through October 15.

Give the gift of warmth and glamour with this Lavisha Cashmere Shawl. It's one of the most affordable cashmere pieces on the web, making it an excellent and impressive gift for someone you love — or for yourself — over the holidays and through the cold weather. Perfect for everyone from a younger sister to a mom, grandma, or mother-in-law, you can provide them with a stylish accessory and a practical item that keeps them warm on the go.

Designed from cashmere wool, this shawl is very versatile. You can drape it over your shoulders or tie it around the neck and show off the fancy soft fringe. And since it measures in at six feet, it's made to keep the cold away at the same time.

The Lavisha Cashmere Shawl has 4.9 stars out of five online from verified buyers. And this versatile shawl comes in a variety of colors, including creamy neutral beige, red, yellow, and more.

Give the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl this holiday season, now just $17.97 (reg. $50) during this limited-time sales event, now through October 15, with no coupon code needed.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Fashion Clothing Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

We Know Return to Office Mandates Backfire — So Why Are Tech Giants Like Amazon, IBM and Zoom Reinstating This Outdated Policy?

In a landscape where innovation is the ultimate currency, why are tech giants like Amazon, IBM and Zoom clinging to outdated mandates?

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

McDonald's Employee Shoots, Kills 30-Year-Old Woman Following Dispute: 'Completely Senseless'

The victim has been identified as Jacklyn Marie Reed from Johnson City, Tennessee.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Bad Actor at the Hotel': Marriott Customer Warns Guests About a Scam They Think Could Be an Inside Job

The alleged victim has all of the communication in writing.

By Amanda Breen
Management

Avoid These 5 Critical Mistakes All Leaders Make

Mistakes are unpleasant and can be embarrassing. If acknowledged and dealt with in a timely manner, they can become a good source of learning and experience.

By Daria Leshchenko
Leadership

How Salvi Is Helping Leaders Communicate More Effectively in a Video-First World

William and Christopher Salvi discuss how their production company is bringing the personal touch to corporate communications.

By Dan Bova
Productivity

Too Many Responsibilities? This Simple Life Hack Will Help You Reclaim Your Life

Use this simple strategy to audit your responsibilities, hobbies and relationships in order to figure out what holds you back.

By Kirill Perevozchikov