Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travelers can rack up a lot of expenses over a given year, flying around the country or even the world. For those of you who are running your own operations and looking to keep your budgeting efficient, securing a subscription with a flight deal alert service that does it all and can save you money could be worthwhile.

You should be able to save big on flights, hotels, and more with this lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan, which is only $79.97 (reg. $790) for a limited time. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to scan the internet around the clock, OneAir Elite delivers real-time alerts on discounted fares, relatively low rates, mistake fares, and more to dedicated subscribers.

Interacting with OneAir and reviewing its deals is made easy by the OneAir Mobile App, which is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. In addition to allowing you to set filters to search for flights from airports and to destinations of your choice, you can also use the app to book flights without being redirected to an outside site.

OneAir Elite is rated 5/5 stars by a verified buyer named Oliver, who saved over $1,000 on economy-class flights. Oliver wrote, "Can't recommend OneAir enough! I signed up for their service just 3 weeks ago and I was looking for flights to Hawaii to celebrate our 3rd wedding anniversary! I'm still in awe and can't believe I booked the flight for just $208 roundtrip for the two of us. Absolute steal."

You can save on flights, hotels, and more with this lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan, which is only $79.97 (reg. $790) for this week only.

StackSocial prices subject to change.