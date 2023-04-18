Become Fluent in 14 Languages With a Subscription to Babbel, Now Just $149.97 for a Limited Time

Act fast to get a lifetime subscription to this top-rated language learning service.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, traveling can broaden your horizons and open you up to a whole new world. Whether that inspires a new business idea and helps you rethink your current venture or simply gives your brain a break, there are only upsides to heading out on vacation.

If you decide to learn a foreign language in preparation for your travels, there are even more benefits. You can open yourself up to a whole new customer base. A lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning can help make it happen. Right now through April 23, you can receive a lifetime subscription to all 14 languages offered for only $149.97, saving you $450 off the usual price with no coupon code needed.

Master 14 different languages with Babbel Language Learning, a top-rated language learning service that has already helped 10 million users learn a new language. From Spanish and German to Norwegian and Danish, the next time the plane lands abroad you could be speaking the native language fluently with a little help from Babbel.

Over 100 expert linguists helped create this innovative app, which can have you speaking confidently in just a month. And instead of fluff, you'll be learning words you'll actually use about practical topics like dining, shopping, transportation, directions, and more. 10- to 15-minute bite-sized lessons are easy to fit into even the busiest of schedules, and their speech recognition technology ensures your pronunciation stays on point so you sound like a local. Already know a little bit of the language? There are a variety of skill levels you can choose from, from beginner to advanced, so you can further your education.

It's the last chance you've got to score this amazing steal on a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, on sale for $149.97 now through April 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.
