Behavioral Scientist Jon Levy Talks Adventure and the Winner Effect

Levy explains how to live a fun and exciting life and gain success in the process.

Behavioral scientist and expert on adventure Jon Levy knows what makes Spartans tick. He wrote a book about it -- The 2AM Principle: Discover the Science of Adventure. A big reason why people undertake challenges outside their comfort zone is to reach flow state, a zen-like sense of timelessness, total absorption in an activity and sense of mastery. The IKEA effect, loving an activity according to the amount of effort you invested in it, also explains how Spartans are made. But the real gift of adventure, Levy explains, is its transformative power. In this episode, Levy explains how to live a fun and exciting life and gain success in the process.

Lessons:

Say yes to experiences. Do something a little outside your comfort zone to help induce a state of flow. Take advantage of the winner effect by getting some easy victories and building momentum for larger challenges.

