Behavioral Scientist Jon Levy Talks Adventure and the Winner Effect

Levy explains how to live a fun and exciting life and gain success in the process.

By Spartan Up! Podcast

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Behavioral scientist and expert on adventure Jon Levy knows what makes Spartans tick. He wrote a book about it -- The 2AM Principle: Discover the Science of Adventure. A big reason why people undertake challenges outside their comfort zone is to reach flow state, a zen-like sense of timelessness, total absorption in an activity and sense of mastery. The IKEA effect, loving an activity according to the amount of effort you invested in it, also explains how Spartans are made. But the real gift of adventure, Levy explains, is its transformative power. In this episode, Levy explains how to live a fun and exciting life and gain success in the process.

Lessons:

  1. Say yes to experiences.
  2. Do something a little outside your comfort zone to help induce a state of flow.
  3. Take advantage of the winner effect by getting some easy victories and building momentum for larger challenges.

Watch more videos from Spartan Up! on its YouTube channel here.

Related: How to Ask the Right Question with Cal Fussman

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical and provides partners with distribution on Entrepreneur.com as well as our apps on Amazon Fire, Roku and Apple TV.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Spartan Up! Podcast

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Related Topics

Lifestyle Human Behavior Entrepreneur Network

More from Spartan Up! Podcast

Why Participation Medals Can Help Kids in School

Why the Right Mentor Can Make All the Difference

What It Takes to Go Far From the Start

Tactics for Resilience in Combat and Life

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all

By Emily Rella

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Facebook May Owe You Money. Here's How to Find Out and Join the Class Action Lawsuit

If you've used Facebook in the last 16 years, you might be owed some compensation — and not just for your time.

By Sam Silverman

Business Solutions

The Off-Page SEO Checklist: Here Are 7 Tactics to Rank Higher

Off-page SEO is difficult, even for the most experienced SEO professionals. Use these strategies to help the web favor your content.

By ReadWrite.com

Leadership

Employee Theft is More Common Than You Think. This is What You Should Do About It.

Almost every day, you can read reports about how employees are stealing from their employers. So what should you do to prevent this kind of thing from happening before it happens? Well, there are a few things.

By Gene Marks

By Emily Rella