Discover New Ideas Every Day With Lessons from This App

Entrepreneurs owe it to themselves to develop new skills and ideas to try and stay on the cutting edge. While it's not always easy to learn something new every day, there are ways to prioritize inspiration and education. One incredible option is Headway Premium, a top-rated app that gives you bite-sized, personalized lessons. Self-improvement has never been easier, and now, Headway is only $59.97 (reg. $299) now through April 23.

If you can't get through your reading list as fast as you'd like, Headway can be a huge asset. This intuitive app will help you develop strong learning habits with access to digestible tidbits and essential knowledge to help you make education a habit and achieve learning goals.

While Headway certainly won't replace the experience of thoroughly reading any book, its library offers more than 1,500 summaries of nonfiction best-sellers distilled into 15-minute reads. In addition, 30-50 new summaries are added every month, covering topics as diverse as business, health, personal development, and much more. It also offers thousands of actionable insights and tips to help you achieve specific goals.

Headway is all about accessibility, with collections to help you hone your learning and audio versions of summaries for those times you can't look at your device. The gamified and personalized approach meets your needs, tracks your progress, and gets you excited to learn something new every day. Entrepreneurs and business professionals alike can gain valuable insights and knowledge with Headway.

It's no wonder that more than 15 million users have raved about Headway, awarding it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Start making your learning more personalized and sustainable.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium now for just $59.97 (reg. $299). This deal ends April 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

