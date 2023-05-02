Enjoy Lifetime Access to This Travel App's Helpful Tools for the Best Price Online

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With the stress of tax season behind us, it's a great time for entrepreneurs to take a much-needed break from the daily grind and go on a vacation. According to the APA, taking time off comes with a slew of health benefits. And if you've been putting off figuring out the details of your next vacation, we have an app for that.

VacayGo takes the headache out of the planning process, serving as the ultimate travel companion to help you schedule and book a getaway. And then, once your plane touches down, it also has a spot to help you track it all as well. Go from simply dreaming up your vacation to making it a reality with VacayGo Ultimate Travel Deals and Planning Tool, now just $49.99 — the best price online — for a lifetime pro subscription.

Ready to check some spots off your bucket list? With VacayGo, putting together the puzzle pieces of travel is a much simpler process thanks to their user-friendly platform you can access from your devices. Go from imagining the perfect trip — from building a vision board to plotting out details — to checking out the best deals on all the aspects of your plan right within VacayGo. And from there, you can also track your expenses, save special photos from your journeys, and journal about your experience right there.

Since traveling is more fun with friends, VacayGo also offers the opportunity to plan things socially. Let your friends get in on the planning by adding activities, checking out your itinerary, and more. Let your whole family can have a say in planning a reunion or plan a bachelorette party seamlessly with a say from everyone involved. And you'll get exclusive cost-saving deals so your dollar can go even further.

A lifetime pro subscription to VacayGo Ultimate Travel Deals and Planning Tool can be yours for just $49.99, the best price online, with no coupon required, for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.