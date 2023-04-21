Entrepreneurs Can Learn up to 25 Languages With This $162 Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

By recent Cochrane estimates, as much as 75% of the world does not speak English. If you have your eyes on an international market or just want to serve more diverse populations close to home, it may be useful to have some bilingual speakers on your team.

A lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone gives you the chance to learn up to 25 languages on your own time, and it's only $161.64 with coupon code VACATION15 now through April 23.

Rosetta Stone gives you the resources to tackle language learning systematically throughout your day. Take short, to-the-point language lessons that fit throughout your schedule. If you're planning a business trip to Italy, just block off a few 15-minute sessions each day to study your Italian pronunciation, vocabulary, or listening skills. You could even use Rosetta Stone's speech recognition technology called TruAccent™ to refine your accent and start to sound more like a native speaker.



This subscription lets you study all 25 languages, but you can only choose one at a time. Those languages include Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Polish, Swedish, Vietnamese, Dutch, Chinese, Irish, Japanese, and more. You might be able to speak to your next international business partner in their native language. Or you may have more success on your next vacation abroad.



Rosetta Stone has lessons for complete beginners and experienced speakers. Whether you've never ventured beyond your native language or already speak multiple tongues, this language learning app could help you acquire new language skills and connect your business with an international audience.

If you're driven and want to learn a new language to expand the reach of your business, then this limited-time deal may be your chance.



Until April 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for $161.64 (reg. $299) with code VACATION15.

Prices subject to change.