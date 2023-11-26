Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs and busy professionals may love the experience of camping for the ability to disconnect, relax, and convene with nature. At the same time, when business needs to get done, that can be the stuff that also makes a getaway anxiety-inducing. So why not add the comfort of a pop-up cabin and mobile office to your car camping setup? Through November 27 only, you can get this CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car on sale for the exclusive price of just $279.97 (reg. $379).

This product is essentially a living space that can attach to the trunk of your car, and together, they can be turned into your camping site office, cozy living area, or even just a place to enjoy some drinks with shade from the sun and a shield from mosquitos. It stands comfortably 6.5 feet high and comes with diagonal ceiling tension lines that make it so strong that you can even hang stuff from the ceiling. For those concerned about the elements, CARSULE's powerful waterproof flooring offers a reliable layer of protection and security.

This Kickstarter-funded product is rated 4.4/5 stars by verified purchasers, and it is available for a remarkably reduced rate during a limited-time Black Friday price drop. The CARSULE could make an excellent holiday gift for any outdoors lover in your life or even for yourself. Prioritize getaways this year with some added comfort.

Don't miss your chance to grab this CARSULE Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car on sale for the exclusive price of just $279.97 (reg. $379) and get free shipping— this sale ends at midnight on the night of November 27.

