According to TeamStage, the median income of entrepreneurs is around $59,000. If you'd like to make your money go further — especially during the upcoming holiday season — it may be time to look into a service that helps you find more affordable travel.

A OneAir Elite Plan offers a way to save not only on flights, but also on hotels and more travel expenses, helping your budget go even further. And just in time for the holiday season, you can score a lifetime subscription to their OneAir Elite Plan for just $79.97 (reg. $790) right here, no coupon code needed, through September 24.

Does saving up to $2,000 on every trip forever sound enticing? That's what the company says OneAir Elite Plan offers, allowing you to travel luxuriously within your means. It puts AI to work to find inexpensive flights, and then delivers them right to your inbox so you can take advantage of the shockingly low fares. Just set your departure airport, wait for flight deals, and get booking.

If you're curious about how much you'll save, OneAir Elite Plan has scored roundtrip tickets to Spain for just $1,265 and flights to India roundtrip for $1,724. Dreaming of a trip to Tokyo? They've found roundtrip fares to Japan for $1,639. Or use the Explore the World tool, set your flight budget, destinations, and travel months, and OneAir will show you your options. You'll also get deals on hotels, rental cars, and activities around the world at wholesale rates available right on your device, so you can save outside the airport, too.

Make your travel budget go further with this lifetime subscription to OneAir Elite Plan, now just $79.97 until September 24 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific — no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.

