Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you taking a much-needed break from work to see family and friends this holiday season? PWC estimates that Americans will be spending 12% more than last year on travel-related spending in the coming month. If you're among the future travelers heading out for Thanksgiving or Christmas, there's a way to ensure you score the cheapest travel deals — and it's on sale just in time for the holidays.

Dollar Flight Club helps you save up to $2,000 on domestic and international flights. And right now, before you start booking your getaways, you can get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription for just $39.97 (reg. $690), no coupon code required — but you have to act fast, as this deal only lasts through October 31.

Over a million people are already taking advantage of Dollar Flight Club's incredible travel opportunities, and now you can join them. Dollar Flight Club is easy to use — just set your home airports, then sit back and wait for amazing deals to hit your inbox. Once you see something you like, book it, and start packing.

Dollar Flight Club has helped families save up to $2,000 a trip, with some pretty great past deals. Some deals that have been scored include $298 roundtrip flights to Greece, $99 roundtrips to Hawaii, and $325 roundtrip flights to Switzerland.

If you choose a Premium Plus+ subscription, you get access to business and first-class flight deals in addition to economy. It also includes discounts to Dollar Flight Clubs' partners like Babbel and Huckberry, as well as a 20% discount on Mobile Passport Plus.

Travel cheaper this holiday season with one of the following subscriptions, on sale through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT:



• Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for $79.97 (reg. $1,690)

• Dollar Flight Club Premium Lifetime Subscription for $39.97 (reg. $690)

Prices subject to change.