Free Today: Arianna Huffington's New Audiobook on Sleep

The passionate sleep advocate has created her own version of the classic children's book 'Goodnight Moon' -- which she's renamed 'Goodnight Smartphone.'

By Rose Leadem

Arianna Huffington

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington made waves when she announced she was leaving the company to found a health and wellness startup, Thrive Global. Today, in her further efforts to position herself as the expert on the subject of sleep, she's recreated favorite childhood bedtime story Goodnight Moon.

Huffington yesterday released a new audiobook, Goodnight Smartphone, which you can download for free on Amazon, courtesy of Audible. That's not the only good news -- Huffington narrates the book herself, and tells you about her own nighttime routines.

In her Greek accent, listen to Huffington read lines such as "Goodnight sheets, goodnight tweets," "Goodnight two little kittens sleeping anywhere but the bed" and "Goodnight laptop, which, as a repository for all my daily anxieties and fears, has closed for the night."

But if you want to fall asleep listening to Huffington's oh-so-soothing narration of the audiobook, you'll be breaking the passionate sleeper's rules about putting away all electronics before bed. Maybe you can give it a listen while taking a Huffington-recommended nightly epsom salt-infused bath.
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is a freelance writer for Entrepreneur.com. 

Related Topics

Sleep Lifestyle Arianna Huffington Audiobooks

