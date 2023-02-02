Get a Special Deal on Mood Lighting for Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day special will keep the light coming.

By Entrepreneur Store • Feb 2, 2023

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we have an idea for a gift that will keep on giving. So set the mood and provide the perfect lighting with these Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps.

Right now, we're running a Valentine's Day special, offering special deals on all kinds of great Valentine's products. And if you order by 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on February 3, you're guaranteed to get your order by V-Day.

These beautifully designed corner lamps save space by using up unused room space. Perfect for when you're trying to achieve the perfect lighting for a romantic dinner or for when you need a change while working late.

It's made with soft-white LEDs and has a remote control that lets you shuffle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects. It also boasts quality metal finishes and a weighted rubber bottom.

A lamp might not sound like the most romantic gift, but it is a practical one. With 4/5 stars online, one customer wrote, "This lamp is great, have it set to do scrolling through different colors and patterns. Everyone has asked me where I got it saying they want one."

During our Valentine's Day sale, get a deal on two Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps. Now through February 6, you can get them at best-of-web pricing for $139.99 (reg. $299), but you need to order by February 3 to get the lamps by Valentine's Day.

Plus, there are loads of other deals available for your special someone. Check out some of the customer favorites below:

2 Million Dollar Puzzle 2-Pack for $50/free shipping (reg. $60)

Prices subject to change.
