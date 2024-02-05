Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Following a boom in demand for remote work, there's been a noticeable shift: The number of available opportunities is now falling short of the amount of interested applicants. As a result, many workers are getting hired by international companies, as shown by a 62% increase in the last year alone (according to Deel).

While you might find positions as an English speaker, you could stand out more from other applicants or foster more meaningful relationships with your coworkers — or even potential clients — if you learn a second language. One of the most fun and laid back ways of doing so is Babbel, an app trusted by more than 10 million users. For a limited time, lifetime access is on sale for $149.97, normally $599.

Babbel has lessons in 14 languages and you get a lifetime to learn one or dabble into them all. Through 10- to 15-minute lessons, you might study topics like travel, business, and food, to prepare for conversation with coworkers overseas or to ask for directions or order at a restaurant when you visit in person. Since you can download materials ahead of time and access them offline, you can even refresh your memory on the flight there.

The app may also help you practice your pronunciation and accent with AI-powered tech that analyzes your speech. You'll find this feature within lessons as mock conversations or as an option for a personalized review, along with choices for writing, listening, flashcards, or mini-games.

One verified buyer speaks to their learning experience for the professional world: "I need to actually learn to speak Portuguese proficiently for work and, with my learning style, I want to be taught rules of grammar, pronunciation, [and] conjugation…Babbel teaches me the language in the way I want to learn it."

Speak a second language in the remote workforce with help from Babbel, now discounted to $149.97 (reg. $599) for lifetime access until February 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed.

