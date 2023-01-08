Get Jillian Michaels' Award-Winning Fitness App for 55% Off

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No matter what you do for work, exercise is an important part of life. It helps you blow off steam and build focus. Of course, we're all guilty of letting our health and wellness slide by the wayside from time to time. But this year, we're saying Same You, New Wellness by offering significant discounts on products like Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App.

This promotion only runs through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on 1/9/23, with no coupons necessary.

Jillian Michaels, also a famous U.S. celebrity, is one of the world's foremost fitness experts and life coaches. With this award-winning app, you've got her in your pocket, helping you along your wellness journey. The app has earned 4.5/5 stars and is a Best of Award Winner on the Google Play Store, plus 4.7/5 stars and a Best of Award and an App of the Day on the App Store. PCMag writes, "Jillian Michaels Fitness gives you a custom daily workout and meal plan to follow for slimming down and building muscle. It has options to suit different dietary restrictions. It's an excellent app for those who want tough workouts."

The app gives you more than 800 workout exercises shot in HD video from basic to advanced, covering everything from HIIT to targeted routines. With access to her entire catalog, you can personalize the intensity of your workouts and even play your own music during an exercise. In addition, you'll get an Advanced Meal Planner System to help you reach your goals.

Take your health seriously this year! Through 1/9/23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get a lifetime subscription to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App for 55% off $449 at just $199 for new members only.

