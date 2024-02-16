Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs with clients and collaborators worldwide, potential leads in different time zones, and from different cultures — you need a holistic approach to your travel needs. With a solution for working abroad, learning the local language, and finding affordable flights, this limited-time Presidents' Day deal is worth checking out.

The 2024 Travel Hacker Bundle features lifetime access to Rosetta Stone, Dollar Flight Club, and RealVPN, and it's on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $2,427) with code TAKE20NOW through February 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Rosetta Stone has been a leading platform for language learning for nearly three decades. It's used and trusted by professionals from travel hubs like TripAdvisor and the ultimate explorers over at NASA. Rosetta Stone's proprietary language-recognition technology can listen to your pronunciation and help you hone in on better speech.

Dollar Flight Club is a platform that constantly scans the internet for great airline deals and mistake fares. Subscribers get access to these deals and can tailor their alerts to choice destinations and airports. This Premium subscription also includes discounts on products, services, and experiences for your next adventure. Dollar Flight Club is used by over one million people around the world and raved about by The Points Guy.

To keep all of your work abroad safe and effective, this bundle also includes a lifetime RealVPN subscription. This service encrypts your internet activities and gives you internet access that's free of geographical restrictions that could limit your productivity.

