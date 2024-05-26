Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travel is essential for the growth of many modern companies. If you're spending significant time on the road or have team members who are, adding something that can be both entertaining and stimulating on long drives can be super beneficial.

During a special Memorial Day price drop that runs through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Autio Unlimited Plan for only $149.97 (reg. $299). You can also grab a five-year subscription for only $59.97 (reg. $179).

We want to remind you that business travel doesn't necessitate overnighters. Everyday commutes count, too. Autio can help pass the time with over 23,000 stories based on or connected to locations around the country. They feature expert narration by the likes of Kevin Costner and Phil Jackson, as well as a range of educational pieces teaching listeners about sports, history, culture, and more.

For when you're driving through those dead zones, Autio has offline access so you can play downloaded stories and stay entertained while on the go. Offline downloads can even come in handy on long flights. While billed for travel, it can also be an excellent tool for staying occupied while doing busy work at home or in the office.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31, you can get each of the following deals:

StackSocial prices subject to change.
