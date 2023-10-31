Curiosity Stream is available for life but time on this deal is running out.

The holidays are just around the corner, and you don't have to wait until Black Friday to discover great savings on potential gifts for loved ones. One widely applicable option is a streaming service, especially something that's verified while offering a breath of fresh air from the usual offerings on Netflix and Hulu. This Curiosity Stream Standard Plan lifetime subscription is a great example of a deal on such a service. And it's been price dropped to the exclusive price of $169.97 (reg. $399) through October 31st.

Curiosity Stream features thousands of documentary films, series, and shows. Topics covered include science, history, and technology, and the non-fiction subject matters offer an educational and eye-opening look into worlds you may not have known before.

This popular streaming platform was founded by the man behind Discovery Communications. John Hendricks has a history of successfully delivering high-level nonfiction video content to the masses, and he continues that tradition with Curiosity Stream.

In addition to a wide-ranging and highly respected catalog, Curiosity Stream offers a number of appealing features for users to enjoy their content better. They provide downloadable content for offline viewing, which can be great for traveling. The documentaries are available to view in high-definition 1920 x 1080p. Finding the specific movie or show you're looking for is made easier by intuitive search tools, watch now or later bookmarks, and regular content updates.

This award-winning streaming service makes an excellent gift option. It's a critical darling that's earned average ratings of 4.7/5 stars on the App Store and 4.3/5 stars on Google Play.

