Give Mom the Gift of Language with These Translation Earbuds

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you know your mom is heading abroad this summer, why not get her a gift that keeps on giving? The Mymanu CLIK S are some of the best translation earbuds you'll find on the market, and we're offering a special discount for Mother's Day. Between 4/26 and 5/14, you can get them for just $109.97.

While learning a new language is great, mom might not have that kind of time. So instead, the CLIK S will help her understand and speak 37 languages in a matter of seconds. Mymanu's proprietary translation app, MyJuno, offers real-time speech-to-speech translation so that mom can communicate with more than two billion people around the globe.

You can translate one-on-one or group conversations by speech or text, displaying translations in text on the app's Clipboard. In the app, you can use a phrasebook and dictionary to save frequently used phrases to streamline communication.

Don't forget, these earbuds are also, you know, Bluetooth earbuds. With the dual-sided CLIK buttons, your mom can switch between listening to her favorite music in HD sound, answering calls, and reading notifications, so she can stay in touch while adventuring. The buds work up to 30 hours on a single charge and come with different-sized memory foam ear tips to enjoy premium comfort.

These translation earbuds have been featured at CES multiple times and have received CES and Red Dot awards. One user, Robert, raves, "Wow, wow, and wow these are such good earbuds and the sound is excellent, and the translation is better than Google."

Find out why Mymanu CLIK S was a 2019 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.



Between 4/26 and 11:59 pm PDT on 5/14, you can get them for the best price you'll find anywhere. Normally $157, they're just $109.97 for Mother's Day.

Prices subject to change.