Give Savings with These Dollar Flight Club Two-Packs for as Low as $59.97 Start saving money on flights for life.

By Entrepreneur Store

Deloitte reports that 48 percent of Americans will be traveling this holiday season. If you're a busy entrepreneur lucky enough to be among them, we bet you wouldn't mind saving a bit on your flights. You can score a fantastic deal on two lifetime subscriptions to one of Dollar Flight Club's plans in time for this busy travel time.

With a two-pack of subscriptions to Dollar Flight Club, you can save on future flights while gifting this awesome service to a loved one. Available at the best price online, you can choose between a two-pack of lifetime subscriptions to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plan for $59.97 (reg. $1,104) or a two-pack of lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan for $139.97 (reg. $3,380), now through December 25.

Curious how Dollar Flight Club works? It couldn't be easier — just set your home airport and then check your inbox, as great deals on flights will be delivered directly to your email. From there, book the travel that fits your plans best and then get to packing, as you save up to $2,000 on both domestic and international flights.

More than a million people are already taking advantage of this service's amazing deals, which have included jaw-dropping prices like $298 roundtrip flights to Greece or $99 roundtrip tickets to Hawaii. And suppose you're curious whether you should choose a Premium Plan or Premium Plus+ Plan. In that case, the latter includes access to business and first-class flight deals, not just economy, as well as 20% discounts on Mobile Passport Plus and discounts on DFC partners like Babbel.

Save on flights for yourself and loved ones with one of these deals through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT:

