The CEO of Catholic Prayer and Meditation App Hallow Says Founders Need to Be Part of Something Bigger Than Themselves On this episode of "The CEO Series," learn about the soulful journey of Hallow's CEO and founder Alex Jones.

By William Salvi

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hallow is the number one Catholic prayer and meditation app in the world with over 12 million downloads. And after a surge in downloads following its Super Bowl ad, it took the top spot on Apple's App Store across all apps.

The company has raised a total of $105 million to date, thanks, in large part, to the blood, sweat, and tears of co-founder and CEO Alex Jones. On this episode of The CEO Series, we visited Hallow's headquarters to speak with Jones about all things business, leadership, and faith. Below are some highlights from that powerful conversation which have been edited for length and clarity.

Related: With Over $120 Million in Sales, Dude Wipes Is No Joke. Here's How the Company's Chief Executive Dude Keeps Things Fun and Profitable.

Divine inspiration

"Hallow is a prayer and meditation app for anybody looking to grow closer to God. Its origin goes back to my faith journey. I was raised Catholic but fell away from my faith in high school and college. After I graduated, I got really into meditation. I found these apps that had just launched, Headspace and Calm, and I started using them every day and I loved them. But every time I would meditate, my mind would oddly feel pulled towards something spiritual, like an image of the cross. So I started reaching out to priests, pastors, and folks I knew from Notre Dame and asked what I thought was a really interesting question: Is there any way that there's some sort of intersection between this faith thing and this meditation thing? And they pretty much all laughed at me and said, "Yeah, we've been doing it for 2000 years. It's called prayer!" And that changed my life. I knew I needed to do this. I knew how to code a little bit so we built the first version and went from there. The app has helped me grow tremendously in my own spirituality, which has been phenomenal."

Something bigger than themselves

"My cousin passed away when he was 45. He died in his sleep randomly. He had just gotten married and his wife was pregnant with their first kid. His mom, who is my aunt, was obviously heartbroken. We had just launched the app and she sent us a note that I have saved to this day. It said, 'I honestly didn't think I'd be able to make it through my first Christmas without my son and I just want you to know that these little meditations on the app are the only thing that's reminded me that I'm able to have hope and that I'm able to get out bed and carry on in this deep time of a pain.' And I just like broke down crying on the floor in my tiny little studio apartment."

Related: 'Becoming a Unicorn Is Really Just the Beginning' Leadership Lessons From Tech CEO Godard Abel

The challenges of fundraising

"The fundraising thing is super stressful for any CEO because it is crazy hard, especially in today's world. When you do the seed round, you have no real numbers to speak of. It's just your own story. And people are just judging you and you're questioning yourself. Do they like our concept? Are you sitting up straight enough? Are you looking in the eyes? Do I like this guy? I had roughly 80 meetings in the first two weeks, just pitching constantly. I remember I went back to my studio apartment after hearing no after no — people basically telling me that the core of who I am is stupid and this idea is never going to work. It was so heavy. I was so stressed. My heart was in pain. My back had all these knots in it. I started praying and I said, 'God, look, this is too much. I can't do this. I'm done. I can't take this weight.' And then I was like, 'I'm gonna make a deal with you. I promise if this thing works out, you're always gonna get the credit. I'm never gonna trick myself into thinking I'm some successful startup CEO who figured all this stuff out. It was all you.' That massive weight immediately lifted and the next day we went for a pitch meeting at a coffee shop with this guy and he gave us a term sheet. And we then get like three, four more the next day. It was just God being like, 'Just wait.' I just needed to surrender."

Advice to founders

"You have to find something bigger than yourself. You have to, there's no choice."

Check out more profiles of innovative and impactful leaders by visiting The CEO Series archives.

Related: Inside Potbelly's Recipe for Fast Casual Success

William Salvi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP

Producer & Host of The CEO Series | Salvi

William Salvi is executive producer at Salvi, an executive communications and content strategy agency. He hosts the Emmy Award-winning video series The CEO Series. Each episode profiles a business leader and their respective business and provides a humanizing look into the CEO's personal story.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from The CEO Series

The CEO of Catholic Prayer and Meditation App Hallow Says Founders Need to Be Part of Something Bigger Than Themselves

How Personal Passions Fuel Business Success for the CEO of Vivid Seats

'Becoming a Unicorn Is Really Just the Beginning' Leadership Lessons From Tech CEO Godard Abel

Inside Potbelly's Recipe for Fast Casual Success

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs CEOs The CEO Series Hallow App Prayer App

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Get a 15-inch MacBook Pro for Less Than $375

Save on this refurbished MacBook Pro for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business Solutions

Get More Done with ChatGPT for Just $20

This ChatGPT course can help you streamline your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
Devices

Save 37% on These Sony Noise-Canceling Earbuds

Get these wireless earbuds and save $45.

By Entrepreneur Store
Thought Leaders

10 Simple, Productive Activities You Can Do When You Aren't Motivated to Work

Quick note: This article is birthed out of the urge to do something productive when I am not in a working mood. It can also inspire you on simple yet productive things to do when you're not motivated to work.

By Taiwo Sotikare
Business News

United Airlines Says It Lost $2 Billion in 3 Years Since Waiving Change Fees for Flights

The company announced that over 10 million customers have taken advantage of the new policy since 2020.

By Emily Rella