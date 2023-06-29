Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Creating a positive work culture is important, but the actual place where you work may also have an impact on productivity and retention. A study by the National Institute of Health found that workers are more likely to stay at a job if they're operating in a pleasant work environment. If you want to start customizing your office space and creating a nice place for your workers to operate, there's a limited-time sale you may want to take advantage of.



Deal Days is an alternative to Prime Day, and it comes a bit sooner, so you don't have to wait to get what you need for a great price. That's how you can get the Lamp Depot minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for only $55.97 instead of $149.99.

Give your workers more control over their space

Whether it's in a breakroom, an office, or a communal work area, this piece of practical office decor could give your employees the chance to control the mood of the space they're in. With over 16 million colors and 300+ multicolor effects, they can scroll through vibrant lighting options until they find one that suits the mood of the day. Spread cool blues on a relaxing day or get everyone fired up with a shifting red and orange gradient. Or if it's time for some regular productivity, you can also turn on the soft-white integrated LEDs.

The lights may be vibrant, but the lamp itself is subtle and easy to place. The wide base slides under corner furniture, and the weighted bottom keeps it stable. Slide this lamp into a corner and use the included remote to cycle through colors whenever you want a chance of scenery.

Save 63% on a LED corner lamp for your office space

Create a positive work environment that your employees have a little more control over.



Until July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for $55.97 during Deal Days. No coupon code needed.

Prices subject to change.