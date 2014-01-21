Killer Productivity 'Hacks' From Entrepreneurs Like Richard Branson (Infographic) Need to squeeze more out of your days? Who doesn't? Here, LinkedIn offers the best productivity tips from its most influential entrepreneurs.

By Nina Zipkin

We all wish we had more hours in the day. The most successful entrepreneurs have developed their own ways for getting the most out of the business day -- which can sometimes extend to 4:00 a.m., at least for 85 Broads Business Leader Sallie Krawcheck.

LinkedIn has collected some of the best productivity hacks of their most influential users, from Richard Branson's advice about cell phone usage -- "manage your mobile, don't let your mobile manage you" -- to how to save money on business travel (CBS News' travel detective Peter Greenberg says to purchase your tickets at 1 a.m. on Wednesdays for best buys).

The infographic below highlights some of the best tips that were shared.

Try putting some of these to the test, and let us know in the comments what strategies you use to get your best work done.

Click to Enlarge+

