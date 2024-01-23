Learn a New Language and Save More Than 70% Babbel is only $170 for life through January 28th.

Business does not have to be limited to your local region or even country these days. No matter what industry you're in, you have the potential to grow and bring in more money by expanding as far as you possibly can. When venturing beyond your borders and into markets that operate with languages different from your own, having the ability to communicate will set you up for far more success than less prepared competitors.

A lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning (all languages) is on sale for just $169.97 (reg. $599) through January 28th at 11:59 p.m. PT. By empowering yourself or a member of your team with this tool, you add the potential for communicating and connecting with clients and collaborators speaking any of the 14 languages available to study.

Babbel is designed to work within the busy schedule of a professional or entrepreneur. Its lessons are bite-size and just take ten to 15 minutes apiece. Also, the curriculum is geared towards speaking rather than reading and comprehension, which prepares you better for real-world interactions than, say, a class you took in school that focused more on reading and writing. Babbel uses speech recognition technology and well-curated lessons to help promote conversational learning.

Babbel is the number-one language-learning app in the world, with millions of users and average ratings of 4.5/5 stars on Google Play and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store. It's rarely available for such a low rate, and this limited-time price drop will not last long.

