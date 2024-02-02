Learn Guitar for $17 Through February 4 With 12 courses and nearly 80 hours of content, you'll also explore topics like guitar technique, songwriting, fingerstyle, ear training, and more.

Running a business and being an entrepreneur are notoriously time-consuming lifestyles. That means if you are already putting in late hours in 2024, you might have a significant other or a teammate who could use a little boost this Valentine's Day. This creative gift could be perfect!

Through February 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT, the 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle is on sale for just $16.97 (reg. $480). Featuring 12 courses and nearly 80 hours of content, this training bundle is ideal for anyone in your life with a creative side. If you're interested yourself, it can offer a therapeutic break from office life or even serve you for creating content for your business in the future.

The top course listed in the bundle, Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course, features 18 lectures on basics like reading TAB, naming notes on the fret, learning open chords, barre chords, playing solos, and more. This course has an average rating of 4.6/5 stars by verified purchasers.

This course and others throughout the bundle are taught by guitar teacher Dan Dresnok, who has been teaching online and in person for over three decades. Dresnok has an average instructor rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Some of the other topics covered in courses throughout this discounted bundle include guitar technique, songwriting, fingerstyle, ear training, and more.

Whether you need a creative outlet, a meaningful gift, or a unique Valentine's Day present, this limited-time discount could absolutely help.

Through February 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT, The 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle is on sale for just $16.97 (reg. $480), with no coupon needed.

