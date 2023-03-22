Learn Up to 24 Languages with This Price Drop on Rosetta Stone

Get unlimited access to Rosetta Stone for only a fraction of the cost.

learn more about Entrepreneur Store

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Across industries, entrepreneurs are encountering new ways to take their ventures global, presenting exciting possibilities and notable challenges. Of course, the most important obstacle in attempting to branch out internationally is the language barrier — but you can currently gain an edge at a surprisingly low price.

For a limited time, during our Spring Digital Blowout, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to the top-rated Rosetta Stone language-learning app for $154 off. Through April 3, get unlimited access to all languages for only $144.97.

Build global relationships with confidence by exploring a service that has delivered results for nearly 30 years and was described by The Wall Street Journal as "maybe the next best thing to living in a country." This package is primed to expand your communication reach through a customized learning approach that moves as swiftly or as slowly as you prefer.

Selected on five consecutive occasions as PC Magazine's Editors' Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software, Rosetta Stone offers 24 different language experiences, implementing speech-recognition technology to help promote steady progress at a comfortable pace.

Users can select from Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish, along with several other options that span the continents. Access Rosetta Stone via desktop or remotely on smartphones and tablets.

Rosetta Stone has proven to be a go-to tool for professionals from all walks of life, equipping many with communication skills that can separate them from the pack in competitive markets.

Gain a global edge by mastering a new language, or a few, with a lifetime subscription to all of Rosetta Stone languages for only $144.97 (reg. $299) when you use the code SPRING20 to get 20% off from March 22 through April 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Related Topics

Lifestyle Languages Learn languages

Editor's Pick

This 61-Year-Old Grandma Who Made $35,000 in the Medical Field Now Earns 7 Figures in Retirement
A 'Quiet Promotion' Will Cost You a Lot — Use This Expert's 4-Step Strategy to Avoid It
3 Red Flags on Your LinkedIn Profile That Scare Clients Away
Ben Higgins Talks Overcoming Insecurity, Finding Purpose and Juggling Multiple Business Ventures
'Everyone Is Freaking Out.' What's Going On With Silicon Valley Bank? Federal Government Takes Control.
Know Before You Buy: These Are the Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Marketing

How to Get High Quality Leads From LinkedIn At No Cost

Struggling to figure out how to get top-quality leads through LinkedIn? Keep reading to learn the best LinkedIn lead generation practices that work and the common mistakes you must avoid.

By Vikas Agrawal

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.

Author Karen Inglis breaks down the strategies and tactics you need to generate awareness and sales for your self-published book.

By Dan Bova

Thought Leaders

What Walt Disney, Thomas Edison and Dr. Seuss Can Teach You About Entrepreneurial Longevity

Uncover the secrets of three of the most experienced entrepreneurs in history and create your lasting legacy.

By Nancy Solari