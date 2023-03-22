Learn Up to 24 Languages with This Price Drop on Rosetta Stone

Get unlimited access to Rosetta Stone for only a fraction of the cost.

Across industries, entrepreneurs are encountering new ways to take their ventures global, presenting exciting possibilities and notable challenges. Of course, the most important obstacle in attempting to branch out internationally is the language barrier — but you can currently gain an edge at a surprisingly low price.

For a limited time, during our Spring Digital Blowout, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to the top-rated Rosetta Stone language-learning app for $154 off. Through April 3, get unlimited access to all languages for only $144.97.

Build global relationships with confidence by exploring a service that has delivered results for nearly 30 years and was described by The Wall Street Journal as "maybe the next best thing to living in a country." This package is primed to expand your communication reach through a customized learning approach that moves as swiftly or as slowly as you prefer.

Selected on five consecutive occasions as PC Magazine's Editors' Choice Award for Best Language-Learning Software, Rosetta Stone offers 24 different language experiences, implementing speech-recognition technology to help promote steady progress at a comfortable pace.

Users can select from Chinese, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish, along with several other options that span the continents. Access Rosetta Stone via desktop or remotely on smartphones and tablets.

Rosetta Stone has proven to be a go-to tool for professionals from all walks of life, equipping many with communication skills that can separate them from the pack in competitive markets.

Gain a global edge by mastering a new language, or a few, with a lifetime subscription to all of Rosetta Stone languages for only $144.97 (reg. $299) when you use the code SPRING20 to get 20% off from March 22 through April 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.