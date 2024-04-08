Take a lifetime to learn as many as 14 languages by using code ENJOY20 for an affordable subscription that could boost your business.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to the SuperStaff outsourcing platform, 64% of executives reported that misunderstandings caused international business deals to fall through. So if you plan on expanding your business overseas at any point, learning at least one language could be a major help.

You don't have to go back to school, new users can learn up to 14 languages with a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, which is 20 percent off through April 16 with code ENJOY20.

You can use Babbel on your desktop, laptop, and mobile devices. If you download lessons, you won't even need the internet to access them. Plus, they will be synchronized across all your devices, so you can just pick up wherever you left off, whenever you like. The lessons are all in ten-to-fifteen-minute bite-sized chunks, which makes it easy to fit one or more into your schedule.

More than 100 expert linguists were involved in designing Babbel to help users quickly learn to speak and understand unfamiliar languages. Another high priority was building basic conversational skills around practical topics. Also important was to include lessons at all levels, so you can progress from beginner, intermediate, or advanced without having to suffer through those tedious vocabulary drills.

The app includes speech recognition technology that is an enormous help with pronunciation and cultural nuances, so you can speak like a local, rather than a tourist. Personalized review sessions make sure you retain everything you learn. You could be comfortably having conversations with native speakers in just a month about business dining, transportation, directions, shopping, and more.

It's easy to see why Babbel is the number one bestselling language-learning app. It has more than 10 million users around the globe, a 4.6 out of 5 stars rating on Apple's App Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play.

Through April 16th only, new users can apply coupon code ENJOY20 to take an additional 20 percent off the already low sale price of $199.99 and pay just $159.99 for a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, including all languages.

StackSocial prices subject to change.