Say hello to what's said to be the smallest portable record player on the market.

Psych Central reported that listening to music can lower our heart rate and cortisol levels, while releasing endorphins, improving our sense of well-being, and reducing stress-related symptoms. As a busy entrepreneur, you'd likely want to take advantage of all these things. That's where the RokBlok 2.0: Wireless Portable Record Player comes in handy, offering you the soothing sounds of vinyl everywhere you go — from the office to back home.

With the RokBlok 2.0: Wireless Portable Record Player, you're able to listen to your favorite records everywhere you go. It's known to be the smallest portable record player on the market, complete with a built-in speaker and Bluetooth connectivity for the times you want a little more sound. And right now this game-changing vinyl player is on sale for just $89.99.

Enjoy some relaxing jazz or upbeat pop music everywhere you go with the RokBlok 2.0. All you have to do is place it on top of your favorite vinyl record, raise the control lever, then sit back and relax as you listen to the music play in its built-in speaker. If you want to take things up a notch, it also offers wireless connectivity to any Bluetooth device for bigger sound.

Featured on Shark Tank, the RokBlok 2.0 is super versatile — playing 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records, EPs, LPs and singles alike. It also offers a rechargeable battery that lets you keep listening for up to four hours on a single charge so you don't have to stop the music.

TechCrunch calls it "cute as a button, clever as hell and utterly absurd." And Mashable claimed "it could be responsible for converting everyone to vinyl."

Help your stress levels with some good tunes on the RokBlok 2.0 wireless portable record player, now just $89.99 (reg. $99).

