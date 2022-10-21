Read More with 90 Percent Off This Book Summary Service

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Becoming a great entrepreneur is all about a willingness to learn more and accept what you don't know. That's why it's so important that entrepreneurs read. But when you're running a business and balancing a personal life, it's not always easy to commit to your book list.

Fortunately, you've got hacks for everything, and Four Minute Books is your hack for your reading list. This clever service distills entire books into summaries or audio clips, allowing you to get the gist of many books and derive the most valuable lessons without having to spend weeks reading a book.

Four Minute Books includes more than 1,000 book summaries in easy-to-read, downloadable PDF format so you can read even when you're not on WiFi. You can also download all books in MP3 format so you can listen on your podcast app of choice. Every month, you'll get access to 12 new book summaries and audiobooks so you will never run out of stuff to read.

In addition to the summaries, you'll also get a copyable, customizable Evernote notebook with editable versions of book summaries so you can take notes for yourself. There's also a 20-page PDF that will help you remember what you read, 10 more science-sourced reading guides, a free copy of The 4 Minute Millionaire, and a free copy of 2-Minute Pep Talks, filled with 67 short messages of inspiration.

Some of the top titles in the library today include Rich Dad Poor Dad, The Intelligent Investor, The Power of Habit, Dare to Lead, Outliers, The 4-Hour Workweek, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, The Power of Now, and more.

Read more in way less time. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Four Minute Books for just $39.99.

