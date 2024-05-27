Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyday commuters can benefit from taking an electric bike to the office. It can give you a healthy dose of sunlight and fresh air every morning while also reducing your carbon footprint, and in many cases (as with city traffic) improving your commute time. For those who are interested in the benefits but have yet to find the right e-bike deal, this limited-time opportunity might be for you.

During a special Memorial Day price drop that goes until 11:59 p.m. PT on May 31st, you can get an Amalfi COASTAL Electric Bicycle on sale for only $999.97 (reg. $2,499). Featured on Entertainment Tonight and in the New York Post, the Amalfi's defining feature is its carbon belt, which enables it to last as much as three to five times longer than a chain drive. It saves you the mess of working with lubricants and ensures a great drive.

Its premium seat is designed to be comfortable throughout a long ride. And its brushless high-speed motor can help you kick things up a notch when you need to keep up with traffic and make your meeting.

The Amalfi is billed as an affordable e-bike that doesn't require a high level of maintenance. It comes 80% assembled with the remaining steps being simple for new users of all backgrounds, the company says.

