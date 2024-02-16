Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In a hybrid working world, commuting can feel extra tough. Pushing yourself to get up to fight through traffic to get to the office when you know working from home is sometimes an alternative makes the commute feel especially daunting. But it can be a lot more fun — and eco-friendly — with a BirdBike eBike. During our Presidents' Day Sale, you can get it for 70% off through February 21.

Built by the same people who popularized electric scooters across the U.S. years ago, BirdBike features superior performance engineering, as well as precision movement and power. The e-bike has a 500W motor with instant boost that makes it easier to climb hills and reach high speeds. With a high-performance carbon drive train, you can easily handle bumpy roads and rough terrain, even when moving at high speeds.

The 36V/12.8Ah removable battery is built to last and gives you up to 50 miles of range if you're pedaling some of the time. When you reach your destination, you can lock up your bike and feel better about its safety thanks to an integrated 120db anti-theft alarm.

Verified user Cam writes, "I've been wanting an eBike forever and so happy I could get one from Bird! My favorite part is how easy it is to switch modes and all of the mode options - e-assist various levels, sport, eco, etc. The screen is also beautiful and very high-tech. I'm just under 5'2 and the vframe fits me well."

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 21, you can get a BirdBike eBike for one of the best prices you'll ever see, just $699.97 (reg. $2,299) plus free shipping.

