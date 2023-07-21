Save $479 When You Purchase This Projector and Screen Just in Time for Summer Watch movies anywhere with this projector and screen, now $199.97 when bundled.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just because you're a busy entrepreneur doesn't mean you can't have a little fun this summer. And if you're not among the 50% of Americans headed for a vacation this season, you can still ensure you're making memories at home with some help from the Watch From Anywhere Bundle, packed with a Wemax Go Projector and a 40" Portable Screen.

Host epic movie nights or quiet nights in with the family with the Watch From Anywhere Bundle, which provides everything you need to kick back and relax in the backyard and beyond. Purchasing both of these items separately would set you back $679, but with this bundle, they can be yours for $479 off at just $199.97, right here until July 23 — less than what each item costs individually.

Whether you're purchasing for yourself or buying as a show stopping gift for others, the Watch From Anywhere Bundle ensures fun will be had by all no matter where they are. This home theater setup allows total flexibility when it comes to where you watch movies. Set up a home theater in your living room, head to the backyard for cinema under the stars, or even take it on your next camping trip for some extra entertainment in the great outdoors.

The included Wemax Go Smallest ALPD Laser Projector is ultra thin, measuring in at less than one inch thick. But don't be deceived by its sleek and portable size — it features patented ALPD Laser Technology that offers crystal clear picture projection. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can watch content on the go.

And you can watch it all thanks to the Wemax 40" Pull Up Portable Projector Screen. This ultralight, compact screen has been created with mobile tabletop projection in mind. It's easily retractable from the compact aluminum case, so set up and take down only takes seconds. And it can be played on any surface or table.

Snag the Watch From Anywhere Bundle, which includes a Wemax Go Projector and a 40" Portable Screen for just $199.97 (reg. $679) now through July 23, just in time for summer night magic.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
