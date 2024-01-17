Save 62% on Rosetta Stone — This Week Only Learn a new language at your pace for just $149.97.

In the age of the internet, more and more businesses are going international. If you want to expand your pool of potential clients and collaborators, consider learning another language to connect to different markets in different countries. To help you along with the process, you can get this lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone on sale for just $149.97 (reg. $399) through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT with code ROSETTA.

For nearly three decades, Rosetta Stone has stood out as one of the top language-learning apps in the world. It's designed to mimic how we learn our native languages by having the user pair words with images, and the curriculum scales up from these beginner-style lessons to more advanced ones.

Rosetta Stone comes with its own proprietary speech recognition technology, which can listen to you pronounce words and then offer guidance on adjusting and honing your speech. It also provides a variety of subject focuses to help you in the business world and simply get around in a foreign country. You can study how to order food, how to hail a taxicab, and so much more.

Discover why Rosetta Stone has been trusted by major organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor and how it earned the PC Magazine Editors' Choice Award for the Best Language-Learning Software for five straight years. This deal is an investment in the future potential of yourself and your business.

