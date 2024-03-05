Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There is an ongoing surge in demand for multilingual speakers in job markets across industries, according to research recently showcased in Forbes. Whether you're searching for a better gig or aim to build your own business internationally, a proven tool is available at a surprisingly low price for those who want to pick up another language.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for only $159.99 (reg. $599) by using coupon code ENJOY20. This offer provides a perfect opportunity to begin expanding your communication reach.

Trusted by more than 10 million users, this subscription supplies endless access to highly effective courses in the following 14 languages: Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

With lessons lasting 15 minutes or less and available via desktop or mobile, the learning process becomes far more manageable than alternative options. Plus, Babbel's real-time speech recognition technology helps you lock in accurate pronunciations at a swifter pace.

Conversational subjects are a primary focus of Babbel's instructions, such as navigating a city, ordering meals, or exchanging pleasantries with the locals. This is an excellent resource for those aiming to connect business plans across cultures and can quickly pay off in the form of new relationships or marketing opportunities.

Babbel is highly regarded across the language-learning industry, earning an App Store rating of 4.7 out of five based on nearly 600,000 verified reviews. That reputation is also reflected on our site store, where Babbel features a rating of 4.8 out of five via feedback from almost 300 buyers.

Expand your business endeavors internationally and feel prepared to explore the world with a boost from Babbel.

Get this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, available for only $159.99 (reg. $599) when you use coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.