Save an Extra 20% on a Lifetime of Babbel Language Learning Through March 10 Get this subscription and begin expanding your communication reach.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

There is an ongoing surge in demand for multilingual speakers in job markets across industries, according to research recently showcased in Forbes. Whether you're searching for a better gig or aim to build your own business internationally, a proven tool is available at a surprisingly low price for those who want to pick up another language.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for only $159.99 (reg. $599) by using coupon code ENJOY20. This offer provides a perfect opportunity to begin expanding your communication reach.

Trusted by more than 10 million users, this subscription supplies endless access to highly effective courses in the following 14 languages: Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

With lessons lasting 15 minutes or less and available via desktop or mobile, the learning process becomes far more manageable than alternative options. Plus, Babbel's real-time speech recognition technology helps you lock in accurate pronunciations at a swifter pace.

Conversational subjects are a primary focus of Babbel's instructions, such as navigating a city, ordering meals, or exchanging pleasantries with the locals. This is an excellent resource for those aiming to connect business plans across cultures and can quickly pay off in the form of new relationships or marketing opportunities.

Babbel is highly regarded across the language-learning industry, earning an App Store rating of 4.7 out of five based on nearly 600,000 verified reviews. That reputation is also reflected on our site store, where Babbel features a rating of 4.8 out of five via feedback from almost 300 buyers.

Expand your business endeavors internationally and feel prepared to explore the world with a boost from Babbel.

Get this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning, available for only $159.99 (reg. $599) when you use coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle Communication Personal Growth Languages Learn languages

Most Popular

See all
Business News

He 'Accidentally Discovered' a Semi-Passive Side Hustle in College — Now He's on Track to Make More Than $500,000 This Year

When a lack of funding put a stop to Zach Downey's pizza vending machines, he stumbled upon another lucrative idea.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Here's How Much Amazon's Typical Customer Makes, Plus How Much They Spend on the Platform Per Year

A retail snapshot from data company Numerator paints a picture of who shops at Amazon and where they usually spend their money.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Marketing

The Rules of SEO Are Changing — Here Are 5 Powerful Strategies to Help You Rank in 2024

Do you need help to rank well on Google due to new algorithm updates? Discover five SEO strategies that work in 2024.

By Nick Zviadadze
Business News

'I Was Young and Should Have Known It': Mark Cuban Says This Is the 1 Thing He'd 'Do Differently' in Life

The billionaire took to Threads to get candid about growing older.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Apple Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over iCloud's Alleged 'Enormous Structural Advantage'

The lawsuit asserts that cloud storage on iPhones would be "better, safer, cheaper, and more prevalent" without Apple's policies.

By Sherin Shibu