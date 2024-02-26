Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding yourself in need of more flights as you expand professional efforts? Those costs can stack up in a hurry unless you find a better way to streamline long-distance travel for less money.

We're offering two pathways toward financial relief on a lifetime of airfare discounts. Through March 3rd, choose from a lifetime subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ for $59.97 (reg. $1,690) or Dollar Flight Club Premium at $39.97 (reg. $690) with no coupon necessary.

Not only will these plans provide lower prices on future flights, but they also make it far simpler to locate travel itineraries that work best for you. This customizable experience uses designated preferred airports, destinations and date ranges to bring ideal trips directly to your inbox.

Both Dollar Flight Cub subscriptions supply unlimited access to domestic and international flights for Economy class seating. However, Premium Plus+ upgrades users to find Business Class and Premium Economy airfare, a difference that can pay for itself with one trip thanks to this deal.

Carrying a TrustPilot rating of 4.4 out of five, Dollar Flight Club has been turning dream vacations into reality for years. And while those getaways are great, if you're a frequent flier due to business dealings, taking advantage of this discounted subscription makes plenty of sense.

Flight alerts ensure you never miss a desired deal, while a Premium Plus+ subscription includes partnership savings. More than 1 million users have come to count on Dollar Flight Club.

Start spending less money and planning more travel by getting a handy lifetime subcription, discounted until February 29th at 11:59 p.m. Pacific:

StackSocial prices subject to change.