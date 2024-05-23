Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Multilingual speakers are in higher demand than ever across job markets, according to research featured by Forbes. If you're aiming to expand your career horizons and confidently conduct business on an international level, there's a proven service that's helped people across the globe learn new languages.

Lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning is available for only $139.97 (reg. $599), with no coupon required, through May 28 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. That's more than 70 percent savings on a platform trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide.

This subscription lets you explore up to 14 languages: Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

Daily lessons are manageable even with a busy schedule, lasting no longer than 15 minutes, and they can be accessed on computers and mobile devices alike. Babbel delivers results with its real-time speech recognition technology, which sharpens users' pronunciations to the point where speaking feels increasingly natural.

Babbel spotlights conversational subjects, so you'll get all the necessary terminology to explore a foreign city, order goods or services, or engage in business dialogue. An entire world of potential new clients, employers, and partnerships awaits when you discover a second (or third or fourth) language.

Babbel is highly respected within the language-learning industry. Its App Store rating is 4.7 out of five based on nearly 600,000 verified reviews. Verified buyers on our store site have also been pleased, resulting in a rating of 4.8 out of five.

