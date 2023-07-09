Save More Than $80 Off These Bamboo Sheets During Our Version of Prime Day Can't wait for Prime Day? Get this 6-piece set of bamboo sheets for just $27.97.

Regardless of the industry or field you work in, absolutely everybody has at least one thing in common. We all need a good night's sleep to do our best work. There are many factors that go into a good night's sleep, from your mattress and pillow to the possibility that the person you sleep with is a snorer (45% of adults snore occasionally, according to Johns Hopkins). But one exceedingly important factor is your sheets.

During Deal Days — our longer version of Prime Day with heavier discounts — we're offering a comfy deal on this 6-Piece Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set. There are no coupons needed. You just have to make sure to order through July 14 to get the deal.

This beautiful sheet set is soft, durable, made to last, and includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. It's available in grey, white, silver, ivory, aqua, evergreen, khaki, chocolate, periwinkle, and mint. They're hypoallergenic to provide a natural defense against allergens to help you sleep through hay season and moisture-wicking, so even if it gets warm this summer, you'll be protected from your own sweat.

Made of a premium blend of bamboo fiber, the sheets are supremely lightweight, breathable, and soft, making them perfect for summer. The high-quality microfiber is all double-brushed for supreme softness to support deep sleep. Plus, they're fade-resistant to keep their color and wrinkle-free, so no matter how many times you wash them, they'll remain vibrant, comfortable, and incredible to sleep on.

Now through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get this 6-Piece Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set for just $27.97 (reg. $109).

