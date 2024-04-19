You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Save on Business Travel with Matt's Flight's Premium, Only $80 for Life This premium plan features customized flight deal alerts and one-on-one planning with Matt himself.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Business travel can be a tricky topic for entrepreneurs and business leaders to approach. On one hand, costly flights can eat into your business's budget and threaten your bottom line. On the other hand, hitting the road, networking, and selling are all proven ways to build and grow a business. Either way, saving on travel is undoubtedly good for your business, and this deal is designed to help with that.

From April 15 through the 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan for a further reduced rate of just $79.97 (reg. $1,800).

This elevated subscription features exclusive access to alerts on discounted flights, mistake fares, and amazingly well-priced options. Premium members are promised access to as many as five times more deals than Matt's Flights' free members. They can also customize search requests and count on Matt to personally help seek out the best fares.

The deal also promises free one-on-one flight planning with Matt. All you need to do is send him your travel dates and the departure and arrival cities of your choice, and from there he should send you options for the cheapest flights available.

Matt's Flights has been extremely well reviewed, with features in The New York Times, Kind Traveler, and Thrillist. In The Entrepreneur Store, it has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars among verified purchasers.

Don't miss this window to save on a tool that will make business travel a little easier for your company.

Don't forget that from April 15 through the 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan for a further reduced rate of just $79.97 (reg. $1,800).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Took His Side Hustle Full-Time After Being Laid Off From Meta in 2023 — Now He Earns About $200,000 a Year: 'Sweet, Sweet Irony'

When Scott Goodfriend moved from Los Angeles to New York City, he became "obsessed" with the city's culinary offerings — and saw a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

I Got Over 225,000 Views in Just 3 Months With Short-Form Video — Here's Why It's the New Era of Marketing

Thanks to our new short-form video content strategy, we've amassed over 225,000 video views in just three months. Learn how to increase brand awareness through short-form video content.

By Mike Kappel
Branding

94% of Customers Say a Bad Review Made Them Avoid Buying From a Brand. Try These 4 Techniques to Protect Your Brand Reputation.

Maintaining a good reputation is key for any business today. With so many people's lives and shopping happening online, what is said about a company on the internet can greatly influence its success.

By Scott Keever
Personal Finance

How to Get a Lifetime of Investing Experience in Only One Year

Plus, how day traders can learn a lesson from pilots.

By Ross Cameron
Productivity

6 Habits That Help Successful People Maximize Their Time

There aren't enough hours in the day, but these tips will make them feel slightly more productive.

By Blake Johnson
Growing a Business

Looking to Achieve Your Goals But Don't Know Where to Start? Try These Proven Goal-Setting Strategies.

Find a more effective way of creating – and achieving – your goals. Get clear on your vision, make your plan, take action, reassess and then revise.

By Deep Patel