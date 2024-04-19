Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Business travel can be a tricky topic for entrepreneurs and business leaders to approach. On one hand, costly flights can eat into your business's budget and threaten your bottom line. On the other hand, hitting the road, networking, and selling are all proven ways to build and grow a business. Either way, saving on travel is undoubtedly good for your business, and this deal is designed to help with that.

From April 15 through the 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan for a further reduced rate of just $79.97 (reg. $1,800).

This elevated subscription features exclusive access to alerts on discounted flights, mistake fares, and amazingly well-priced options. Premium members are promised access to as many as five times more deals than Matt's Flights' free members. They can also customize search requests and count on Matt to personally help seek out the best fares.

The deal also promises free one-on-one flight planning with Matt. All you need to do is send him your travel dates and the departure and arrival cities of your choice, and from there he should send you options for the cheapest flights available.

Matt's Flights has been extremely well reviewed, with features in The New York Times, Kind Traveler, and Thrillist. In The Entrepreneur Store, it has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars among verified purchasers.

Don't miss this window to save on a tool that will make business travel a little easier for your company.

Don't forget that from April 15 through the 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to Matt's Flights Premium Plan for a further reduced rate of just $79.97 (reg. $1,800).

StackSocial prices subject to change.