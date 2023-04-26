Show Mom You Care with a $90 Gift That Can Help in the Kitchen

This Japanese knife set comes with a gift box for an easy, thoughtful gift for all the moms.

During the Mother's Day season, there's a simple way you can show the mothers in your life that they are appreciated. The Seido Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set comes with eight beautiful kitchen knives and a high-quality gift box for only $89.97. And if you purchase by May 3, you can ensure your gifts arrive by Mother's Day.

These Japanese knives are forged from high-carbon stainless steel with a vivid Damascus pattern on the blade. Each knife has been sharpened to a 15-degree edge for smooth cutting.

This knife set comes with multipurpose blades and knives that have been refined for very specific kitchen tasks. The eight-inch chef knife is a versatile tool for slicing, chopping, and preparing a variety of meals. The eight-inch bread knife has a serrated edge that can shear through a crusty loaf, while the slicing knife is made for taking clean cuts of meat from a roast or turkey.

The seven-inch cleaver can chop through meat or bone, and the nimble six-inch boning knife could help home chefs debone a chicken. This set comes with two Santoku knives: a seven-inch and five-inch blade. The 3.5-inch paring knife is for precision cutting, perfect for preparing a healthy treat or a work potluck. Each knife has its own snug spot in the gift box that can be used for storage or to present to your employees as a token of your appreciation.

And with 4.5/5 stars online, it's a well-loved, quality gift for any mom in your life.

Until May 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get the Seido Japanese Master Chef's Knife Set with gift box on sale for $89.97 (reg. $429). Order by May 3 if you want guaranteed delivery by Mother's Day. No coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.
