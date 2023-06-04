Sleep Better, Snore Less, and Stay Cool with This Tech-Packed Pillow, Now $49.99 Let technology help you sleep better with this 8-in-1 cooling pillow.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are busy people. That's an understatement! When you're wearing multiple hats and have a never-ending to-do list, it's important that you get quality sleep every night. It's essential to ensure your bedroom evokes a sense of peace — from your blackout curtains to your comfortable pillow.

The hunt for the perfect pillow can be rough, but the Carbon SnoreX 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow offers many perks. It's the world's first 8-in-1 technology pillow, with features that can help you catch some extra winks night after night. And you can snag one for just $49.99.

Get ready to sink into the Carbon SnoreX 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow and enjoy ultimate comfort. This pillow is much more than a memory foam pillow — it's also equipped with eight different tech-packed features that help you fade off into slumberland. And if you're a snorer (or love someone who snores), it also can help combat the annoyance of snoring, as well, thanks to the excellent neck and head support it provides while also promoting spinal alignment.

The carbon bamboo AirTech memory Foam, graphene, and copper help protect against allergens and bacteria. And there are dual armrests for ultimate comfort all night long.

Its Ice Cool Cover offers protection against overheating, keeping you cool all through the night. At the same time, the specially designed Carbon Bamboo Charcoal regulates your temperature for an extra layer of cooling protection that also eliminates odors and absorbs excess moisture. Bamboo charcoal can also absorb toxins, help prevent mold growth, and purify the air around you.

Upgrade your quality of rest with the Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow, now just $49.99 (reg. $59), for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Sleep Lifestyle Sleep Deprivation

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Oscar Mayer Is Changing the Name of Its Iconic Wienermobile

The company is slamming the brakes on its wiener on wheels and rolling out a new meaty ride.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'All Hell Is Going to Break Loose': Barbara Corcoran Issues Warning About Real Estate Market, Interest Rates

The "Shark Tank" star appeared on FOX Business' "The Claman Countdown" this week.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

The Real Reason Why The Return to Office Movement is Failing is Revealed in New Study

There is a vivid sign of the disconnect between employees and their workplace, a glaring indication that companies need to revise their scripts to improve their hybrid and remote work policies.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growing a Business

The Best Way to Run a Business Meeting

All too often, meetings run longer than they should and fail to keep attendees engaged. Here's how to run a meeting the right way.

By Jacqueline Whitmore
Fundraising

Working Remote? These Are the Biggest Dos and Don'ts of Video Conferencing

As more and more businesses go remote, these are ways to be more effective and efficient on conference calls.

By Bryan Lovgren
Growing a Business

Subscribers Exclusive Event: Discover How These 2 Founders Turned Their Side Hustle into a Million-Dollar Lifestyle Brand

Learn how you can transform your personal brand into a thriving business empire with co-founders of The Skinny Confidential

By Entrepreneur Staff