The Season's Best Costco Offer Gives You an Extra $45 to Shop

Right before the holidays, a Costco Gold Star Membership isn't just a smart move—it's a downright brilliant one. For $65, you'll get a 1-year membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card*, making it easier than ever to stock up on groceries, access incredible deals on holiday gifts, and even grab some seasonal décor. With this Black Friday promotion, you're saving money and opening the door to a world of value and convenience.

Here's how to make the most of this offer. Purchase your membership through StackSocial and ensure your email address is valid. Within two weeks of redeeming your membership, you'll receive your $45 Digital Costco Shop Card* via email. This can be used online or in-store, giving you even more flexibility. The catch? This deal is only for new Costco members or those whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months. Don't worry—you have until January 31, 2025, to redeem it.

The benefits don't stop there. Your Costco Gold Star Membership gives you access to members-only pricing at Costco Gas Stations, helping you save big on fuel whether you're off to visit family or heading off for a work trip. The perks extend to in-warehouse optical centers and pharmacy services, so you can handle essentials in one convenient trip. Plus, with an additional Household Card included, someone else in your household (18+) can help split the shopping duties.

And let's talk holiday shopping. Whether you're looking for electronics, fine jewelry, groceries for that big family feast, or even festive decorations to make your space sparkle, you can find it all in one place—and usually at prices that make you do a double-take. This timely offer makes holiday prep a breeze while setting you up for savings year-round.

Grab this 1-year Costco Gold Star Membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card* for $65 to help make your holiday season run smoother when you purchase through December 22.

